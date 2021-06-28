Egypt: FM to Attend Meeting of Global Alliance Against Daesh in Rome

28 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will head for Rome to take part in the Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh that will be held on Monday with the participation of the foreign ministers of the alliance members.

Shoukry is also set to take part in a meeting on Syria on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting to assert Egypt's firm stance towards reaching a political solution to the Syrian crisis, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said on Sunday.

The foreign minister will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts to discuss relations and issues of common interest. (MENA)

