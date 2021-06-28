Egypt: Iraq Backs Egypt On Nile Water Rights

The Republic of Iraq supports Egypt's efforts to preserve its right to the Nile water by legal means, President of the Federation of Arab Journalists (FAJ) Moaid Allami said Sunday.

Speaking to MENA on the sidelines of the meeting of the federation's general secretariat in Cairo, Allami added that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's historic visit to Baghdad for a tripartite summit with Iraq and Jordan gained great acclaim at the political and diplomatic levels.

Allami also emphasized that Egypt's water security is an integral part of the national Arab security.

He noted that the warm welcome Sisi received during his visit to the Iraqi capital earlier today reflects the level of economic cooperation and coordination between both countries.

Allami anticipated that the summit would yield fruitful results of great importance at the political and regional levels, commending Egypt's longstanding support for the Iraqi people.

Sisi arrived in Baghdad on Sunday to attend a tripartite summit with Iraqi counterpart Barham Salih and Jordan's King Abdullah II.

During the summit, Sisi stressed that Egypt's water rights are inextricably linked with Arab national security.

The summit falls within the framework of the fourth round of talks for promoting a trilateral cooperation mechanism which was launched in Cairo in March 2019.