Egypt: Emigration Min., Greek Amb. Review Preparations for Youth Journey

Emigration Minister Nabila Makram had talks on Monday with Greek Ambassador in Cairo Nikolaos Garilidis on organizing a journey for a number of youths of Greek, Cypriot and Egyptian communities under "Nostos: Reviving Roots" initiative.

In a statement on Monday, Makram said it was agreed during a recent tripartite meeting in Nicosia to organize the journey - slated for July - for five youths of each of the three country.

The journey focuses on youths aging 25 to 30 years old with an aim to exchange culture, she said.

A report will be filed to the presidents of the three states about the outcome of this journey and youths' proposals on developing the initiative which was launched by Egypt in April 2018, the minister added.

The journey will include tours in Alexandria, Suez and Ismalia governorates where the traces of Greek and Cypriot communities are quite clear, she said.

The journey will also include visits to the Suez Canal and the Egyptian parliament, Makram added.

She invited the Greek ambassador to take part in the journey, highlighting the key role played by the initiative in promoting tourism, economy and trade.

For his part, Garilidis expressed happiness for cooperating with the Emigration Ministry under the name "Reviving Root" initiative, which is the first of its kind worldwide to celebrate foreign communities and keep them connected.

He noted that efforts are underway to prepare for the journey.

The initiative was held under the auspices of the Egyptian Ministry of Emigration and its Greek and Cypriot counterparts.