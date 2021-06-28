Zimbabwe: Complement Government's Agricultural Recovery Plan - Farmers Told

Farmers should use proceeds generated from sales of harvested Pfumvudza crops to purchase inputs as a way of complementing Government's efforts of turning around the agricultural sector.

While the Government has continued to support the agricultural sector through various schemes where in some cases farmers receive free inputs, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister, Kindness Paradza, said President Mnangagwa was calling on farmers to be supportive.

"His Excellency, President Emmerson Mnangagwa is saying farmers should not squander money realised from sell of Pfumvudza crops, but buy inputs to prepare for the 2021-2022 summer cropping season," he said.

Government, he said while addressing Makonde farmers over the weekend, will avail Pfumvudza inputs, but it was prudent for farmers to be personally prepared before onset of rains.

Availability of inputs under the climate-proofed Pfumvudza agriculture scheme has been faced with various challenges including transport logistics and distribution hurdles.