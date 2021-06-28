Zimbabwe: Zim Ninja Academy Picks 13 Medals in Martial Arts World Champs

ZIM Ninja Academy led by top martial artist Wilfred Mashaya won 13 medals in the Second Online Martial Arts World Championships recently.

The virtual contest was hosted and organised by the International Martial Arts - Self Defense Kwon-Ki Do Organisation based in Poland.

The academy appears to have mastered the technique of navigating their way around the Covid-19 pandemic with consistent performances in the online competitions.

The tournament was open to various styles of martial arts with participants as young as four years taking part.

The academy had nine athletes participating in 13 categories. They submitted their videos on May 31 and got the results from the organisers over the weekend.

They won a total of 10 gold medals, two silver medals and a bronze medal.

Mashaya won three gold medals.

Vincent Fambira and Fredson Mhondiwa weighed in with the other gold medals in the male adults section, while Prince Chabanga got silver.

In the children's category, Wilfred Jnr Mashaya claimed two gold medals and Seamus Basikoro also won a gold. Blessed Kanda walked away with a silver and Prince Manhanga settled for a bronze.

Mitchell Rudanda Machingura was the only female representative and she proved her pedigree when she got two gold medals.

The medals and the certificates for the winners will be send to Zimbabwe from Poland at a later date.

The tournament attracted 150 competitors from 12 countries - Zimbabwe, Australia, Greece, Malaysia, Germany, New Zealand, Norway, Scotland, United Kingdom, Russia, United States of America and the hosts Poland.

The 13 medals added on to a combined more than 40 medals collection won by Zim Ninja Academy since last year.

The academy's technical director Shylock Nevanji was pleased with the results and said it's all because of hard work, dedication and commitment.