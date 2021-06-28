South Africa: Mr Malusi 'Win-Win' Gigaba, the Smooth Political Sycophant With a Tragic Post-Apartheid Legacy

analysis

Malusi Gigaba is an artful dodger who chose subservience and flash over intelligence, potential and integrity.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The "10 lost years" under Jacob Zuma's leadership of the ANC and the country compromised many political talents who could potentially have left a legacy and made their mark on post-apartheid South Africa. Malusi Gigaba is one of those casualties.

There is no doubt that Gigaba is a gifted politician. And while this might pass for a glowing assessment of a man once viewed by many in the ANC as potential presidential material, it speaks more to Gigaba's capacity for compromising on principle and integrity en route to the political Big League.

It's a greasy pole - politics - as British prime minister Benjamin Disraeli noted in 1868. And to "make it" up the pole requires an inflated sense of self-importance, the ability to perform moral and ethical gymnastics and to be in possession of a flexible spine.

These are all talents Gigaba possesses in spades. Talents easily exploited by those more cunning and powerful than the young minister.

Anyone watching Gigaba's recent adept verbal shadow-boxing at the Zondo Commision...