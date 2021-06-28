South Africa: Banyana Banyana's Netherlands Trip Called Off

28 June 2021
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

Banyana Banyana were scheduled to travel to Netherlands on Monday, 28 June 2021 and play the hosts on 3 July in Zwolle as part of their preparations for the CAF AWCON qualifiers scheduled for later this year.

Netherlands were to use the friendly international match to prepare for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics where they are favourites to win gold in the women football category.

Coach Desiree Ellis said while the cancellation of the trip was with heavy heart, people's health and lives come first.

"This is a difficult time where we are in the middle of the third wave in our country, and unfortunately Banyana Banyana has not been spared from this pandemic. Due to positive cases in our camp, the full delegation has been put into isolation, and we will therefore not be able to honour the friendly fixture against the Netherlands," said Ellis. "At this moment, of utmost importance is the health of everyone - both us and our opponents - and football takes second place."

Ellis thanked Netherlands for the invite and wished them well at the Olympics.

"Let me take this opportunity to thank Netherlands for the invite and also wish them all the best at the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games. To my fellow South Africans, please take extra care and caution out there - Covid-19 is real, let's protect each other by wearing masks in public, keeping a safe distance and sanitizing all the time."

