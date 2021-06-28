South Africa: Okay, You're Vaccinated - What Now?

analysis

Two million people can breathe a sigh of relief ... kind of. There are variants, and different vaccines have varying effectiveness. For now, anti-Covid measures have to be maintained until more people have had their jabs.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Six weeks into the roll-out, 0.8% of our population is fully vaccinated with another 3.5% partially vaccinated against Covid-19. These 2.3 million people can breathe a sigh of relief for their own health, but their behaviour still affects the rest of the population.

Put another way, 2,070,478 people have received the first of the double-dose Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. They are fully vaccinated two weeks after they get the second dose, which comes 42 days after the first. These are some of the most vulnerable people in the country, being over 60 years old or healthcare workers.

Only 479,770 people have been fully vaccinated. They have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine during the Sisonke programme.

It remains law for South Africans to wear a mask when in public and businesses must enforce physical distancing and good hand hygiene. Those who are vaccinated have good reason to keep following these protocols, for the sake of...