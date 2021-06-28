South Africa: Okay, You're Vaccinated - What Now?

28 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

Two million people can breathe a sigh of relief ... kind of. There are variants, and different vaccines have varying effectiveness. For now, anti-Covid measures have to be maintained until more people have had their jabs.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Six weeks into the roll-out, 0.8% of our population is fully vaccinated with another 3.5% partially vaccinated against Covid-19. These 2.3 million people can breathe a sigh of relief for their own health, but their behaviour still affects the rest of the population.

Put another way, 2,070,478 people have received the first of the double-dose Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. They are fully vaccinated two weeks after they get the second dose, which comes 42 days after the first. These are some of the most vulnerable people in the country, being over 60 years old or healthcare workers.

Only 479,770 people have been fully vaccinated. They have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine during the Sisonke programme.

It remains law for South Africans to wear a mask when in public and businesses must enforce physical distancing and good hand hygiene. Those who are vaccinated have good reason to keep following these protocols, for the sake of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria President Postpones Health Trip to London - Aide Says

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X