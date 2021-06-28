Zimbabwe: Covid-19 Cases Continue to Spike in Mashonaland West

Mashonaland West Province has recorded 2 066 new cases in the last seven days, as the pandemic c ontinues to spread in the area.

Yesterday alone, the province had 195 cases out of the 424 cases recorded countrywide.

On Saturday, the province reported 411 new cases, 334 on Friday, 281 on Thursday, 242 on Wednesday, 228 on Tuesday, 98 on Monday and 48 on the previous Sunday.

Given the high numbers, Mashonaland West now accounts for 2 789 of the 6 889 active cases in Zimbabwe.

Harare, which dominated during the first and second phases of the pandemic, has the second highest number of active cases with 957 and Midlands third with 607 cases.

Yesterday, 4 003 tests were done countrywide and the positivity rate was 10,6 percent.

The national recovery rate now stands at 81 percent after 56 new recoveries were reported on Sunday.

As of 26 June, there were 297 hospitalised cases, with 23 being new admissions.

Seventy-five people are asymptomatic, 163 mild to moderate, 55 severe and four are in the intensive care units.

In terms of the vaccination programme, more people are embracing the jabs, with 8 961 receiving their first dose yesterday, while 16 790 received their second dose.

This means 756 291 people have received their first dose while 518 968 have received the second dose.

Since March last year when the first case of Covid-19 was detected in Zimbabwe, the country had recorded 46 442 cases, 37 817 recoveries and 1 736 deaths by yesterday.