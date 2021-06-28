Mauritius: Signature of MOU By the Seafarers' Welfare Fund and the Mauritius Sailors' Home Society

press release

The Seafarers' Welfare Fund (SWF) and the Mauritius Sailors' Home Society (MSHS) signed, this morning, at the Trevessa House in Mer Rouge, Port-Louis, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cater for the wellbeing and welfare of seafarers. The Minister of Blue Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping, Mr Sudheer Maudhoo was present during the signing ceremony.

The MoU, among others, makes provision for a grant of Rs 300,000 to be allotted by the SWF to the MSHS on a monthly basis with effect as from January 2021. Furthermore, another component of the MoU, is that the Mauritius Sailors' Home Society will accommodate under one roof the Seafarers' Welfare Fund.

The signing ceremony was held in the presence of other dignitaries namely: the Bishop of Port-Louis, Cardinal Maurice Piat, and the Bishop of Mauritius, the Right Reverend Joseph Stenio André.

In his address, Minister Maudhoo, expressed his satisfaction towards the materialisation of the MoU which he said was among his priorities during his mandate at the Ministry. He further pointed out that the MoU which has been signed in the context of the seafarers' day commemorated on 25th June, will help improve the quality of life of the seafarers both local and those coming from abroad. He recalled that the MoU will give due recognition to the contribution of seafarers in the Mauritian economy.

Minister Maudhoo also paid a tribute to those seafarers who lost their lives at sea and paid recognition to the job of seafarer, which without whom, no trade would have been made possible by sea route. He highlighted that the MoU is a milestone for the seafarers whereby the Trevessa House in Mer Rouge will cater for those seafarers with all the facilities being provided to them. The Minister also announced that under the MoU other amenities will be made available for the welfare of the seafarers.

As for Cardinal Maurice Piat, he lauded the signing of the MoU which he said will serve to improve the wellbeing of seafarers and will serve the interest of the seafarers.

For his part, the Right Reverend Joseph Stenio André, reiterated that catering for the welfare of seafarers is one of the underlying mission of the Church. He rejoiced that the MoU has finally become a reality which is a beginning to ensure the wellbeing of seafarers.