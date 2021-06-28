South Africa: Discovery Challenges Businesses to Mentor School Principals, Entrepreneurs

analysis

Discovery founders Adrian Gore and Barry Swartzberg launched Discovery's Mentorship with Purpose Masterclass Series today. The series is a global mentorship programme which aims to strengthen leadership capacity in schools, small businesses and civil society.

Swartzberg says: "Through our own corporate sustainability initiatives such as the Discovery Fund and the Employee Volunteer Programme, we have seen the tremendous resilience of the people and organisations who have been frontline support in provision of primary healthcare and education. In the changing environment brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic, however, many of these beneficiaries have requested additional support in the form of knowledge sharing, specifically on how to lead in a crisis and importantly how to innovate through crisis."

Discovery has organised the five-day programme of masterclasses that brings together global thought leaders. They will provide insight on a range of topics to the recipients of its Corporate Sustainability Initiatives. These classes will later be made available on social media.

In addition, Discovery has challenged mentors from all sectors of business, the public and private sectors to pledge their time toward mentorship in South Africa and beyond. A Guinness World Record for the highest number of pledges received for mentoring in 24 hours...