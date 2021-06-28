Zimbabwe: Zim Juniors Miss Out On Botswana Competition

28 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

National youth and juniors' athletics teams coach Briad Nhubu says they remain optimistic of competing in other qualifying events to the upcoming World Under-20 Championships after failing to travel to Botswana where they had been invited.

Nhubu was expected to lead a 12-member team to Botswana for a track and field competition held over the weekend but they could not travel as their application for clearance to the authorities was late.

They had received an invitation from Botswana Athletics Association to be part of the meet just a week prior to the competition.

"It's a serious blow and lowers morale especially to the athletes, however we need to adhere to instructions from our leaders. It's a precarious situation to us all.

"We just hope that we will have competitions in South Africa and Botswana soon. Our athletes can still qualify this coming July.

"We will also try to come up with a local qualifying meet. So we are still working on it," said Nhubu.

The World Under-20 Championships are due to take place from August 17 to 22 in Nairobi, Kenya.

Zimbabwe is looking at fielding a team at the juniors' global meet especially after the seniors struggled to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

