Zimbabwe: Bonne On the Move Again

Zimbabwe international Macauley Bonne is on the move again in the English football pyramid.

The 25-year-old is joining hometown club Ipswich Town on a season-long loan deal from Championship side, Queens Park Rangers. Ipswich play in the English Football League One, which is the third tier overall.

The club announced at the new deal at the weekend. Ipswich Town are currently beefing up ahead of the new season which kicks off on July 10.

Bonne still has two years on his contract with QPR. He had a subdued time during his first season at QPR in 2020.

The Zimbabwe international, who has made 35 appearances at Loftus Road, is now relishing the chance to put on the first-team shirt of his hometown club.

Ipswich-born Macauley was part of the Town Academy up until Under-14 level, when, after a brief spell at Norwich, he joined Colchester.

He made 82 senior appearances in total during his time at Colchester, scoring 16 goals. The forward scored his first professional goal on his 18th birthday when he netted for Colchester against Peterborough in October 2013.

Bonne's contract at the U's expired in June 2017 and he joined Leyton Orient, where he scored 49 goals in 102 games. The form earned him a move to League One side, Charlton.

He continued his impressive goal return with 11 goals in 36 League games in the Championship before heading to QPR in October 2020 and marked his debut with a goal against Sheffield Wednesday.