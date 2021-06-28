South Africa: Learning Curb - How Level 4 Lockdown Affects Schools in South Africa

analysis

Following the introduction of level 4 lockdown, schools in South Africa will shut from Wednesday, and resume after the winter holidays on 19 July, not on 26 July as originally scheduled. School support programmes will continue for grades 11 and 12. The teacher vaccination programme, in which nearly half the teachers have received their shot, will continue. And the hard lockdown has also affected university in-person mid-year exam plans.

Perhaps a little too late for Gauteng - as hospitals are overwhelmed by the Delta variant - President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday evening that an Adjusted Alert Level 4 lockdown would be introduced throughout South Africa, with the sale of alcohol and public gatherings stopping on 28 June and all schools closing by 2 July.

Following this, Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga confirmed in a media briefing on Monday morning that the last day of teaching would be Wednesday, 30 June, to give teachers and management time to close by Friday and students who board in different provinces time to get back home.

"If you recall, the President yesterday announced that as a sector schools will close from Wednesday, with the final day being Friday...