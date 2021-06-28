Africa: Southern Africa Primes for Electric Cars Revolution

28 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Southern Africa is set for an electric cars revolution after South Africa-based electric vehicles manufacture, Agilitee Africa, which has already established its footprint in Zimbabwe, spread its tentacles to Eswatini last week.

In Zimbabwe, Agilitee Africa has partnered with a local company, ZimTorque, for the manufacture of electric cars, motorbikes and scooters.

Agilitee Africa's launch in Zimbabwe, which was due to take place on July 18 was postponed to a later date due to Covid-19 containment regulations.

ZimTorque founder Mr Tanaka Kutama, who is also set to assume the role Agilitee Africa chief operating officer in Zimbabwe, said the company's launch in Swaziland underscores the strides that electric vehicles were making in the region.

"As ZimTorque, we are excited about the expansion into Eswatini," he said.

"This will have a positive effect on Zimbabwe because it means that the whole SADC region is pioneering e-mobility and the renewable energy industry.

"This also dovetails with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for carbon emissions to fall by 45 percent by 2030. Agilitee Africa's plan is to unite the whole of SADC into one community to achieve this initiative."

Announcing its entry in Swaziland, Agilitee said it had partnered with Clivegreen, which is based in the capital Mbabane.

Clivegreen co-director Ms Sibongile Folarin said they were excited to partner Agilitee.

"This partnership came at the right time when we all have to think outside the box and recognise the changes around us," she said. "These changes come with opportunities if one is wise enough to recognise that.

"So, for us we are aware that indeed we are the luckiest company to be the first in the county to participate in this very vast yet early and may be unrecognised opportunity as yet. We are glad Agilitee gave us this opportunity to be the change agents."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria President Postpones Health Trip to London - Aide Says

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X