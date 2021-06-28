Africa: Southern Africa Primes for Electric Cars Revolution

Southern Africa is set for an electric cars revolution after South Africa-based electric vehicles manufacture, Agilitee Africa, which has already established its footprint in Zimbabwe, spread its tentacles to Eswatini last week.

In Zimbabwe, Agilitee Africa has partnered with a local company, ZimTorque, for the manufacture of electric cars, motorbikes and scooters.

Agilitee Africa's launch in Zimbabwe, which was due to take place on July 18 was postponed to a later date due to Covid-19 containment regulations.

ZimTorque founder Mr Tanaka Kutama, who is also set to assume the role Agilitee Africa chief operating officer in Zimbabwe, said the company's launch in Swaziland underscores the strides that electric vehicles were making in the region.

"As ZimTorque, we are excited about the expansion into Eswatini," he said.

"This will have a positive effect on Zimbabwe because it means that the whole SADC region is pioneering e-mobility and the renewable energy industry.

"This also dovetails with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for carbon emissions to fall by 45 percent by 2030. Agilitee Africa's plan is to unite the whole of SADC into one community to achieve this initiative."

Announcing its entry in Swaziland, Agilitee said it had partnered with Clivegreen, which is based in the capital Mbabane.

Clivegreen co-director Ms Sibongile Folarin said they were excited to partner Agilitee.

"This partnership came at the right time when we all have to think outside the box and recognise the changes around us," she said. "These changes come with opportunities if one is wise enough to recognise that.

"So, for us we are aware that indeed we are the luckiest company to be the first in the county to participate in this very vast yet early and may be unrecognised opportunity as yet. We are glad Agilitee gave us this opportunity to be the change agents."