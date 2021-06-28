Botswana: Gunners Launch Supporters Branch

Lobatse — Extension Gunners supporters have been challenged to dream big and coordinate with the executive committee to take the club back to its prime days.

The advice was made by former Gunners player and chairperson, Francis 'Terror' Mokwena when officially launching the Lobatse Extension Gunners Supporters Branch dubbed the; mother branch in Lobatse on Saturday.

Mokwena said with many supporters across the country, Gunners had unlimited potential to become a force in the local football environment. He advised that the potential could be harnessed by cooperation between different supporters' branches and the executive committee.

He urged the Lobatse branch to develop short and long term plans to make the club attractive to partners and sponsors.

"I am hopeful that going forward this branch will execute its mandate by providing an enabling environment to attract sponsors to this club. I want you to dig deep and discover opportunities that will help to make this club successful," he said.

Mokwena also called on the Gunners leadership to have long term plans of making the club sustainable with its property and a training ground with change rooms and ablution facilities.

He said it was inexplicable to see that the Gunners training ground had remained undeveloped even though the club had enjoyed unparalleled support for many decades.

"Our ground has remained the same as it was in 1962. Are we saying it is fine and normal and life should go on? What are we doing with our plans for the club? We owe an explanation to the coming generation," he said.

The Lobatse Extension Gunners supporters branch chairperson, Gaosenye Lechaena said the club's membership drive was kick-started by the Lobatse branch and they managed to register more than 100 members in a short time.

He said the Gunners constitution directed that a branch with 100 or more registered members should be recognised officially by the club. "Today is a historic moment because the Lobatse branch is getting that official recognition after meeting that club's constitutional requirement," he said.

Lechaena, however, said the branch was formed many years ago and had been the backbone of the club. He said the branch had even produced quality leaders that went on to serve in the executive committee of the club such as Kitso Dlamini.

He said the intention was to attract more supporters to the club and develop partnerships with stakeholders in Lobatse to help attract financial support. He also thanked the Lobatse community and the business sector for assisting the club financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Peleng customary court president, Tshegofatso Setumo advised the Lobatse branch to be good ambassadors of Gunners. "You should teach your members to be disciplined and behave well at games and within the community to promote a good name for this club. In that way it will be easier for the club to attract sponsorships," she said.

Source : BOPA