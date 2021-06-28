Namibia: City of Windhoek Approves Land Lease Agreement for New Khomas Intake Substation

28 June 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Mayor of Windhoek Dr. Job Amupanda recently confirmed that the municipality has approved an agreement to lease land to NamPower for the construction of a new substation for Windhoek, called the Khomas Intake Substation.

"The area earmarked for the new substations a portion of Farm 508 in Havana, therefore in order for NamPower to take occupation of the identified site and start with the construction of the substation, they will pay the City a lease of N$1.00 per month until all legalities around the transfer of the site are concluded," he added.

Amupanda said that ownership of the site will eventually transfer to NamPower at no cost and the construction of the Khomas Intake Substation is necessitated by Windhoek's electricity needs beyond 2024.

He further said that existing NamPower infrastructure through which Windhoek receives its electricity demand has reached its physical design capacity and cannot be upgraded to accommodate the anticipated electricity demand growth.

"We have already paid NamPower N$72,500,000 in 2017 as a first contribution toward the project and an additional N$135,572,521.74 still needs to be paid to NamPower and the City is currently attempted to secure this amount from financial institutions," he added.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria President Postpones Health Trip to London - Aide Says

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X