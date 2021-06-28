Liberia: Pres. Weah to Address 2021 Generation Equality Forum ... Departs for France

President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah departed the country early Monday, June 28, 2021 for Paris, France to participate in the 2021 Generation Equality Forum.

Several heads of state are expected to attend the forum. The 2021 Generation Equality Forum will convene governments, International organizations, civil society organizations, youth, private sector and activists.

As Feminist in Chief, Dr. Weah will address the forum calling on the world to make concrete, ambitious and sustainable commitments towards achieving gender equality.

Dr. Weah is accompanied at the forum by Honorable Dee-Maxwell Kemayah (Minister of Foreign Affairs), Honorable Daniel D. Zainkahn (Minister of Defense), Honorable Williametta Saydee-Tarr (Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection), and Lenn Eugene Nagbe (Commissioner Liberia Maritime Authority).

Others are Trokon Kpui, Minister of State Without Portfolio and Hon. Daintown D. Pay-Bayee, Chairperson National Commission on Disabilities.

The three-day Forum will also galvanize a multi-stakeholder ecosystem to advance gender equality to ensure sustainability and accountability.

President Weah is expected to meet France President Emmanuel Macron on the margins of the forum. Their discussions will focus on peace and security and others issues aimed at enhancing bilateral relations.

While the President is away, Hon. Samuel Tweah, Minister of Finance and Development Planning will chair the cabinet in consultation with the Vice President of Liberia and via telephone with the President.