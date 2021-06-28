Kenya: Mwangi Claims Ladies Medal Tourney At Vet Lab

Home player Jane Mwangi posted nett 72 to claim the overall title in the Ladies Medal No. 3 tournament at Vet Lab Sports Club over the weekend.

The Silver title went to the handicap five Agnes Nyakio with nett 74, beating Dorcas Mukabi by one shot and Mercy Nyanchama finished third on nett 76.

Priscilla Karobia claimed the Bronze title with nett 75, one shot better than Susan Ngure, while Jane Wokabi was third on 78.

Royal Nairobi's Sarah Khanyereri was the best guest winner with a score of 78 gross for nett 75. The men guest winner was Peter Gachoka, who returned nett 73.

In the April Monthly Mug, handicap 11 John Barorot carded gross 82 for nett 71 to claim the A division title by two shots from Pranay Kantaria and a further three shots from third placed Martin Makundi.

In B division, Dennis Musau fired an impressive nett 67 to win ahead of Timothy Opar on 70 and Anthoy Kariuki 72. In C division, Keval Shah shot nett 69 to win on countback from Charles Maitho, while Ramesh Shah was third on 71 nett.

The following are summarised results of the Weekend Golf Round:

At Nyeri Golf Club: Windhoek International Pairs qualifier: Winners; Rose Komu/Mercy Mburu 43 points, cb Florence Wangai/Pauline Kiguta, David Mbuthia/Barldev Singh 43, Charles Thinwa/Amos Ngonjo 42 cb James Kinga/Richard Kibicho 42, Samuel Njoroge/Nderi Ndiani 42 pts.

At Ruiru Sports Club; Safaricom Golf Day; Men winner J Mwaniki, hcp 26, 40 pts

2nd Elias Kariuki, 39 pts, 3rd Thagichu Kariuki 39, Lady winner Lucy Kwendo 40 pts, Agnes Mwaura 39 pts, Judy Nyambura 37 pts. Nines; Kenneth Waruingi 21 pts Paul Wanarua 21 pts. Guest winner Fr Gerald Wanjara 38 pts.

At Sigona; May Monthly Mug; Winner: Gamdoor Panesar 64 Nett; R/up:- Adnan Savani 66; 3rd: Ritesh K Shah 67, -Winner First nine :-Nitin Kumar Shah 31nett; 2nd Nine:-Mahesh D Patel 32nett.