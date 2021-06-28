Kenya: Mwangi Claims Ladies Medal Tourney At Vet Lab

28 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Larry Ngala

Home player Jane Mwangi posted nett 72 to claim the overall title in the Ladies Medal No. 3 tournament at Vet Lab Sports Club over the weekend.

The Silver title went to the handicap five Agnes Nyakio with nett 74, beating Dorcas Mukabi by one shot and Mercy Nyanchama finished third on nett 76.

Priscilla Karobia claimed the Bronze title with nett 75, one shot better than Susan Ngure, while Jane Wokabi was third on 78.

Royal Nairobi's Sarah Khanyereri was the best guest winner with a score of 78 gross for nett 75. The men guest winner was Peter Gachoka, who returned nett 73.

In the April Monthly Mug, handicap 11 John Barorot carded gross 82 for nett 71 to claim the A division title by two shots from Pranay Kantaria and a further three shots from third placed Martin Makundi.

In B division, Dennis Musau fired an impressive nett 67 to win ahead of Timothy Opar on 70 and Anthoy Kariuki 72. In C division, Keval Shah shot nett 69 to win on countback from Charles Maitho, while Ramesh Shah was third on 71 nett.

The following are summarised results of the Weekend Golf Round:

At Nyeri Golf Club: Windhoek International Pairs qualifier: Winners; Rose Komu/Mercy Mburu 43 points, cb Florence Wangai/Pauline Kiguta, David Mbuthia/Barldev Singh 43, Charles Thinwa/Amos Ngonjo 42 cb James Kinga/Richard Kibicho 42, Samuel Njoroge/Nderi Ndiani 42 pts.

At Ruiru Sports Club; Safaricom Golf Day; Men winner J Mwaniki, hcp 26, 40 pts

2nd Elias Kariuki, 39 pts, 3rd Thagichu Kariuki 39, Lady winner Lucy Kwendo 40 pts, Agnes Mwaura 39 pts, Judy Nyambura 37 pts. Nines; Kenneth Waruingi 21 pts Paul Wanarua 21 pts. Guest winner Fr Gerald Wanjara 38 pts.

At Sigona; May Monthly Mug; Winner: Gamdoor Panesar 64 Nett; R/up:- Adnan Savani 66; 3rd: Ritesh K Shah 67, -Winner First nine :-Nitin Kumar Shah 31nett; 2nd Nine:-Mahesh D Patel 32nett.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria President Postpones Health Trip to London - Aide Says

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X