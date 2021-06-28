Ethiopia: OLF's Abdi Ragassa Re-Arrested Shortly After Release - His Whereabouts Remain Unknown

28 June 2021
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Abdi Regassa, a senior member of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) was reportedly taken by security forces after the court ordered his release. His lawyer Tuli Bayisa told Addis Standard that the Oromia Supreme court acquitted Abdi of terrosim charges on June 24, 2021. Abdi was taken to an undisclosed location after he was arrested, Tuli said.

The interim head of public relations of the OLF, Lammi Gemechu narrated the sequence of events after Abdi was being escorted home by fellow party members. Abdi was brought to Oromia Supreme court in the capital Addis Abeba from Daleti detention center in Sebeta town. "About 30 people blocked the road and ordered the people in the car to go out." he said and went on to explain that the car was ransacked by what he described as security forces dressed like civilians.

According to Lammi, the security forces then took Abdi and Two other members of the party, including a member of OLF's executive committee to a police station in Alemgena town. While the two were released shortly after, Abdi's whereabouts are unknown. "We don't know the reason behind his rearrest," Lammi said.

Abdi Regassa is a former Commander of Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) who then became a member of OLF's Executive Committee. He was among the senior OLF officials whose house was raided and were arbitrarily arrested at the end of February, 2020. The police denied holding him for days while Mikael Gobena, Dr. Shugit Geleta, Kenessa Ayana, Muhe Raya, Tesfaye Meko, Selemon Teshome, Gamtessa Boru and Abdulkarim Abdurehaman were released shortly after. Abdi has been presented at different district courts in the Oromia region facing different charges and judges have ordered his release multiple times. AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Addis Standard

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria President Postpones Health Trip to London - Aide Says

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X