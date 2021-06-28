Africa: Morocco, Kenya Beach Volleyball Teams Qualify for Tokyo 2020 Games

Moroccan men's and Kenya women's volleyball teams on Sunday, June 27, secured their tickets to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games slated from 23 July to 08 June 2021 after performing well in the qualification finals of the just-concluded FIVB Beach Volleyball Continental Cup held in Agadir, Morocco.

In the men's category, Moroccan duo Zouheir Elgraoul and Mohammed Abicha who also participated in the 2017 Beach Volleyball World Cup, defeated Mozambican duo of Jose Mondlane Eldevino Nguvo 2-1 (21-16, 18-21, 15-10) while Morocco's second team (El Azhar and El Grarouti) beat Mozambique's second team (Ainadino Martinho and Jorge Monjane) 2-0 (24-22 and 21-18).

In the women's category, Kenyan first team (Brackcides Agala and Gaudencia Makokha) defeated Nigerians Amarchi Uchechukwu and Francisca Ikhiede 2-1 (17-21, 21-18 and 15-10) while their second team made up of Phoscah Kasisi and Yvonne beat Nigeria's second team (Albertina Francis and Tochukwu Nnoruga) 2-0 (21-17 and 21-10), to seal their ticket to Tokyo.

Tunisia and Egyptian Beach Volleyball team, in men and women's categories respectively, were African representatives during the Rio Olympic Games in 2016.

Host nation Morocco was among 15 men's teams that were tussling it out for only one ticket to the Tokyo Games. Other participants included Tunisia, Sudan, Mozambique, Nigeria, Kenya, Mali, Ghana, South Sudan, Egypt, Congo Brazzaville, Gambia, Togo, DRC and Rwanda.

Meanwhile, 10 countries participated in the continental cup in the women's category including ticket winners Kenya, Morocco, Gambia, Sudan, Nigeria, Kenya, Cape Verde, DRC, Egypt, Mozambique and Rwanda.

Rwandan teams in both the men and women categories failed to impress as both teams finished in 6th place.

Rwanda in the women's category was represented by Charlotte Nzayisenga with Valentine Munezero and Seraphine Mukantambara with Benitha Mukandayisenga. Among the men is a team made up of Olivier Ntagengwa with Patrick Kavalo Akumuntu and Venuste Gatsinzi with Fils Habanzintwari.

