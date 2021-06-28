South Africa: For the Sake of Our Youth, and Our Future, Teachers Must Get Vaccinated

27 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Michael Le Cordeur

We have been silent for too long about the Lost Generation of 1976. Those whose lives were destroyed in a single day, whose children wander around aimlessly and unemployed because they never got a chance to recover. That is why we must think carefully about how the Covid-19 pandemic is managed in the future.

We have just survived the longest night of the year. It is the middle of winter. South Africa finds itself in the throes of a pandemic. Yet there is much to be thankful for. My children came to visit on Father's Day and I received the first of my Pfizer vaccinations.

It was thus with a feeling of liberation that I woke up on Youth Day - something which I had last experienced during the coming of democracy in 1994. I had an appointment with 16-year-old Zoe, a learner of Stellenberg High School. Thanks to technology, the meeting took place on Zoom: a sign of the new normal despite the third wave.

Zoe's task was to interview someone who had experienced 16 June 1976 firsthand. Her grandfather, my colleague and mentor Prof Arend Carl, had referred her to me. Her questions were probing, searching for the...

