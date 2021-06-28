South Africa's Upward Spiral

analysis

Spotting danger comes easily to us as South Africans. But a keen eye for the threatening also makes it hard to stay upbeat. The nonchalance with which South Africa was taken to the brink of economic and political collapse has slashed our capacity for optimism. As whispers of corruption turned to brazen looting, sans consequence, the narrative that our country had entered a downward spiral became lore.

"For business SA, that often meant investing their capital offshore," explains Will Ridge, Investec's institutional equity head. "For the most part, their thinking was sound; nine wasted years of governance had resulted in serious economic decline."

But the now infamous names of New Look, David Jones and Gourmet Burgers are just a few of the reminders that you can destroy capital and wealth offshore too. In fact, these foreign forays gone wrong are the rule, rather than the exception. "Even so, the idea that the grass is greener still holds weight in our boardrooms, particularly when juxtaposed against a domestic investment opportunity," says Ridge.

Our collective view of SA's future, it seems, remains a grey one.

Perhaps what we're missing here - and all are forgiven for losing sight of it - is...