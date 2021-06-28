South Africa's Upward Spiral

28 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Investec

Spotting danger comes easily to us as South Africans. But a keen eye for the threatening also makes it hard to stay upbeat. The nonchalance with which South Africa was taken to the brink of economic and political collapse has slashed our capacity for optimism. As whispers of corruption turned to brazen looting, sans consequence, the narrative that our country had entered a downward spiral became lore.

"For business SA, that often meant investing their capital offshore," explains Will Ridge, Investec's institutional equity head. "For the most part, their thinking was sound; nine wasted years of governance had resulted in serious economic decline."

But the now infamous names of New Look, David Jones and Gourmet Burgers are just a few of the reminders that you can destroy capital and wealth offshore too. In fact, these foreign forays gone wrong are the rule, rather than the exception. "Even so, the idea that the grass is greener still holds weight in our boardrooms, particularly when juxtaposed against a domestic investment opportunity," says Ridge.

Our collective view of SA's future, it seems, remains a grey one.

Perhaps what we're missing here - and all are forgiven for losing sight of it - is...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria President Postpones Health Trip to London - Aide Says

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X