Tunisia: Lab'ess Launches 8th Promotion of Its Incubation Programme

28 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The social innovation accelerator Lab'ess has just launched the 8th promotion of its incubation program which will support a dozen new social impact project leaders.

Each project leader will get a training worth 20,000 dinars over a period of six months, Lab'ess said in a press release on Monday.

This comprehensive support system is backed by the French Development Agency, the UBCI bank and the project to support the innovative entrepreneurship ecosystem in Tunisia (Innov'i - EU4Innovation), funded by the European Union and implemented by Expertise France.

According to Lab'ess, the ten people selected have innovative projects in various sectors such as eco-responsible crafts, cosmetics, agro-ecology and IT.

Launched on April 1, the call for applications for the selection of its 8th promotion attracted over 240 project leaders who applied to join the incubator.

Created in 2012, Lab'ess is a PULSE incubator dedicated to the creation and sustainable development of social entrepreneurship players to effectively meet Tunisia's socio-economic needs.

Lab'ess has trained over 1,700 associations, helped create and develop 70 social enterprise projects and organised over 140 SSE-related events attended by over 6,000 participants.

