South Africa: Caster Semenya in Last-Ditch Attempt to Qualify for Olympics

28 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Gleeson

Double Olympic champion Caster Semenya will race over 5,000m at a meeting in Belgium this week as she bids one last time for a spot in Tokyo.

The 30-year-old South African is banned from competing in any race from 400m to a mile after the sport's governing body, World Athletics, ruled in 2018 that to ensure fair competition, women with high natural testosterone levels must take medication to reduce them to compete in middle-distance races.

The double Olympic 800m champion, who refuses to take any medication to alter her testosterone levels, has been left with the 5,000m as her best chance to go to the Tokyo Games, but her efforts so far to finish inside the qualifying mark of 15:10.00 have failed.

Semenya has had two attempts since winning the South African 5,000m title in Pretoria in April, but her fastest time was 15:32.15 at a meeting in Durban last month that was specially arranged to offer her an opportunity.

Semenya then left to race in Europe where she felt she had a better chance to qualify alongside stronger runners, but in Regensburg, Germany on 19 June could not do better than fourth, in 15:57.12.

Wednesday's meeting in Liege, which...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

