South Africa: This Week in Civil Society - Activists Focus On Reforming Parliaments, Basic Education and Vaccine Access

analysis

This week, civil society will raise the alarm on the dearth of young people in parliaments across the world. In South Africa, activists, academics and business people will come together to discuss the future of basic education. Fair and fast access to Covid-19 vaccines remain urgent topics.

Nearly 40% of the global population is aged between 20 and 39. Yet, only 18% of the world's members of parliament are under 40 years old. Almost 40% of chambers of parliament have no members of parliament under 30 years old.

That is why the theme of this year's Day of Parliamentarism is focused on youth participation. The United Nations declared this day in 2018 to highlight the importance of "strong, transparent, accountable and representative" parliamentary democracies. It says:

"With future generations destined to live with the political choices made now, it is only right that they have a seat at the decision-making table. Yet young people are underrepresented in parliaments all across the world.

"Their perspectives, ideas, talents and energy are vital to addressing many of the biggest challenges facing the international community.

"Now is the time to ensure that parliaments welcome the younger generation."

The rest...