Mozambique: President Nyusi Confirms Clashes Near Palma

28 June 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

President Filipe Nyusi on 25 June announced that the defence and security forces have frustrated another terrorist attack in Palma district, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

Speaking at the launch of year-long celebrations to mark the 60th anniversary of the foundation of the ruling Frelimo Party, on 25 June 1962, President Nyusi said the terrorists had tried "to make our festivities coincide with attacks around Palma". They had been unsuccessful, he added, because "our young fighters said this morning 'we are celebrating by striking the enemy hard'. Right now, the fighting is continuing".

25 June also marks the 46th anniversary of Mozambican independence. Frelimo also re-inaugurated its national headquarters in central Maputo, after many months of building work.

President Nyusi urged all Frelimo members and sympathisers to become actively involved in the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the party and in the preparations for the Frelimo 12th congress, scheduled for September 2022, in the southern city of Matola. The dates chosen - 23-28 September - concede with those of Frelimo's first congress, held in Dar es Salaam in 1962.

The President said the 12th Congress will discuss political and ideological options and will decide on far-reaching questions about the life of the party and the country. The Congress, he added, will be "a moment of reflection and festivity, and of strengthening and consolidating the spirit of national unity, of peace and the promotion of development".

Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario stressed the importance of defeating the terrorists in Cabo Delgado. He told reporters that all Mozambicans should be involved in the consolidation of peace, and in building a Mozambique of well-being. "We need our country to live in peace", Rosario declared. "We are all called upon to consolidate peace".

Read the original article on AIM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X