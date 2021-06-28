Mozambique: EU Military Mission to Be Considered in July

28 June 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

The European Union will next month consider sending military personnel to Mozambique to give support and training.

According to a report by the Reuters news agency, the Portuguese Foreign Minister, Augusto Santos Silva, on 23 June told a parliamentary committee in Lisbon that he hoped the mission would be approved at the next meeting of EU foreign ministers on 12 July. He stated, "we hope that...it will be formally approved so we can launch this European mission to support Mozambique in the fight against terrorism".

The defence and security situation was discussed at a virtual meeting Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi held with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, on 7 June at which the two leaders reviewed the findings of the visit by an EU technical team to Mozambique on 19 - 28 May.

