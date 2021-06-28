Mozambique: Crystal Meth Seized in Zambezia

28 June 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

The authorities on 22 June seized 309 kilos of the illicit drug methamphetamine (crystal meth) in Bive village, Mocuba district, in the central province of Zambezia, according to a report by the television station STV.

The drug was hidden in a container in a truck into which the traffickers had installed a false bottom. But the customs team that stopped the truck found the false bottom and asked the driver to open it.

Zambezia customs director, Manuel Eliseu, told STV, that the driver did open the container bottom - but then ran into the bush. The customs officers searched the container and found 309 kilos of crystal meth.

Obede Basilio, the Zambezia spokesperson for the Criminal Investigation Service (Sernic), said that Sernic laboratories will check the exact nature of the drug.

It is likely that the drug came from Asia and was landed on a beach in Nampula province before it was loaded into the container. The intended final destination was probably South Africa. Mocuba lies on the route from Nampula to Maputo, and on to South Africa.

