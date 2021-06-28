Mozambique: Illegal Export of Logs Foiled

28 June 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

The customs authorities in the northern port of Nacala have foiled an attempt to illegally export four containers of unprocessed logs destined for China, according to a report in the newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

Under Mozambican legislation, it is illegal to export wood that has not been processed.

The logs, belonging to an exporter named Bajone, were from trees that had been felled in the central province of Zambezia. Officials in the Zambezia Forestry Services collaborated in the exporter's criminal activity, giving the go-ahead to exporting the containers and issuing documents stating that the wood had been processed. But when customs officers in Nacala opened the containers they found this was a straightforward lie, and that the wood had undergone no form of processing at all. The paper's sources said that the Zambezia officials have been detained but declined to name them.

This is the second time this month that illegal exports of timber have been foiled in Nacala. On 11 June, five containers of logs were seized before they could be exported.

"Carta de Mocambique" also reports that in Sofala province police have seized three trucks laden with logs. The trees had been cut down illegally in the neighbouring province of Manica.

