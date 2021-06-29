Nigeria: Insecurity - Nigerians Are Traumatised - Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan says with the insecurity in the country, incidences of mental health have suddenly become a challenge as most Nigerians are currently traumatized with the happenings in the society.

He said this in Abuja when the management of the Albino Foundation and its partners visited to appreciate him for paying the bills of persons with albinism to undergo surgery for cancer abroad.

"Imagine starting your day with the news of killing in the morning, it leaves an impression on your mind. We need to also look into issues of mental health as well,' Jonathan said.

He also said that most of the crimes perpetuated were drug-induced as "no sane Nigerian will just go and commit crimes except he is high on something."

He added: "Now we have cults in primary and secondary schools, then it was in tertiary institutions, but you now see children in these schools thinking of how to kill their mates, this is sad".

The former leader lauded the Albino Foundation for its interventions in making live impactful for persons with disabilities.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Jake Epelle, commended Jonathan for being the first president to have paid the medical bills of persons with albinism.

He presented an award to Jonathan for his worthy interventions for persons with disabilities.