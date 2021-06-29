Nigeria: Burna Boy Wins Big At BET Awards 2021

28 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hawakulu Muhammed

Grammy-award winning Nigerian artiste, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy, has won another international award at the 21st annual BET Awards in the 'Best International Act' category.

The 'Ye crooner in a backstage video after receiving his award said: "I made it this time to collect my award myself," This is my third one back to back. You get me? Love you BET, no stopping."

Other nominees in the category include: Aya Nakamura, Diamond Platnumz, Emicida, Headie One, Wizkid, Young T & Bugsey and Youssoupha.

American singer, rapper, songwriter, and dancer, Christopher Maurice Brown a.k.a Chris brown, won the best Male R&B/ pop Artist.

The 2021 event was hosted by Hollywood actress Taraji P. Henson, with the theme "year of the Black woman," celebrating and honoring Black women's impact on the culture. It was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

