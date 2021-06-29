Tanzania: BET 2021 Awards - Full List of Winners and Nominees

Dar es Salaam — Andra Day, H.E.R., Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Silk Sonic were among the winners at the 2021 BET Awards, which were handed out Sunday night at a live, in-person show that felt like a return to pre-pandemic norms.
Taraji P. Henson hosted the ceremony, which this year featured the theme "Year of the Black Woman." Last year, the BET Awards was one of the first major awards shows to take place after the start of the pandemic, though it took place virtually and remotely. This year, the BET Awards returned to the live show format and welcomed back an in-person, vaccinated audience along with a red carpet. Organizers said they would work closely with Los Angeles County to support community vaccination efforts and ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols.
During the show, Queen Latifah was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Before she took the stage to give her acceptance speech, Monie Love, Rapsody, MC Lyte and Lil' Kim performed a tribute to Latifah, including her own hit "U.N.I.T.Y," as the rapper-actress got emotional while watching from the audience.
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion was tied with DaBaby for having the most nominations of the night and took home awards for "Best Female Hip Hop Artist," "Best Collaboration," "Viewer's Choice" and "Video of the Year."
Rap legend DMX, who died from a heart attack earlier this year, was honored at the ceremony with a special tribute performance from Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Swizz Beatz and Michael K. Williams.
Andra Day, the City Girls, DJ Khaled, Jazmine Sullivan, Lil Nas X, Kirk Franklin and Migos were among stars who performed at the annual award ceremony.
Check out the full list of nominees and winners:
Album of the Year
"Heaux Tales" Jazmine Sullivan -- Winner
"Ungodly Hour" -- Chloe x Halle
"King's Disease" -- Nas
"Good News" -- Megan Thee Stallion
"Blame it on Baby" -- DaBaby
"After Hours" -- The Weeknd
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist
H.E.R. -- Winner
Beyoncé
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
Sza
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist
Chris Brown -- Winner
6LACK
Anderson .Paak
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Best Group
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic -- Winner
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe X Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
Best Collaboration
"WAP" Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion -- Winner
"Rockstar" -- DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
"Popstar" -- DJ Khaled ft. Drake
"What's Poppin (Remix)" -- Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
"Cry Baby" -- Megan Thee Stallion ft. DaBaby
"For the Night" -- Pop Smoke ft. Lil Baby and DaBaby
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Lil Baby -- Winner
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Megan Thee Stallion -- Winner
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
Latto
Saweetie
Video of the Year
"WAP" Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion -- Winner
"Up" -- Cardi B
"Do It" -- Chloe x Halle
"Go Crazy" -- Chris Brown and Young Thug
"Laugh Now Cry Later" -- Drake ft. Lil Durk
"Leave the Door Open" -- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic
Video Director of the Year
Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard -- Winner
Benny Boom
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Best New Artist
Giveon -- Winner
Coi Leray
Flo Milli
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel / Inspirational Award
"Strong God" -- Kirk Franklin
"In Jesus Name" -- Bebe Winans
"Never Lost" -- Cece Winans
"Hold Us Together" -- H.E.R.
"Thank You For It All" -- Marvin Sapp
"Touch From You" -- Tamela Mann
BET Her Award
"Good Days" Sza -- Winner
"So Done" -- Alicia Keys ft. Khalid
"Baby Mama" -- Brandy ft. Chance the Rapper
"Anti Queen" -- Bri Steves
"Baby Girl" -- Chloe x Halle
"Rooted" -- Ciara ft. Ester Dean
Best International Act
Burna Boy, Nigeria -- Winner
Aya Nakamura -- France
Diamond Platnumz -- Tanzania
Emicida -- Brazil
Headie One -- United Kingdom
Wizkid -- Nigeria
Young T & Bugsey -- United Kingdom
Youssopha -- France
Viewer's Choice Award
"Savage (Remix)" Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé - Winner
"WAP" - Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
"Go Crazy" - Chris Brown & Young Thug
"Rockstar" - DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
"Popstar" - DJ Khaled ft. Drake
"Laugh Now Cry Later" - Drake ft. Lil Durk
"The Bigger Picture" - Lil Baby
"Leave the Door Open" - Silk Sonic
Best Movie
"Judas and the Black Messiah" -- Winner
"Coming 2 America"
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
"One Night in Miami"
"Soul"
"The United States Vs. Billie Holiday"
Best Actress
Andra Day -- Winner
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Jurnee Smollett
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Best Actor
Chadwick Boseman -- Winner
Aldis Hodge
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Eddie Murphy
Lakeith Stanfield
Youngstars Award:
Marsai Martin -- Winner
Alex R. Hibbert
Ethan Hutchison
Lonnie Chavis
Michael Epps
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year Award:
Naomi Osaka -- Winner
A'ja Wilson
Candace Parker
Claressa Shields
Serena Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Sportsman of the Year Award:
Lebron James -- Winner
Kyrie Irving
Patrick Mahomes
Russell Westbrook
Russell Wilson
Stephen Curry
Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act
Bree Runway, United Kingdom -- Winner
Arlo Parks -- United Kingdom
Bramsito -- France
Elaine -- South Africa
MC Dricka -- Brazil
Ronisia -- France
Tems -- Nigeria