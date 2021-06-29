Tanzania: Even in Defeat, Diamond Platinumz Remains Upbeat and Humble

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's Bongo Flava artiste Diamond Platnumz has expressed his gratitude to his fans after he failed to win the BET Awards 2021 in the Best International Act category.

The 2021 BET Awards were handed out on Sunday night in Los Angeles and multiple award-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter Nigerian Artist Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu aka Burna Boy was announced winner for the category.

Through his social media pages Diamond wrote, "Through this award I have seen how much Tanzanians have unity, love and appreciation for us..I am happy to see that when the world mentions countries with the best musicians Tanzania included in the list."

Diamond added: It is a matter of thanking God... And I believe that next time we will carry it ... I will be comforted if next time another artist when is representing our Nation, you will give them the kind support like how you have given me ...we are a Swahili Nation."

The Bongo Flava star was trying his luck as this was his third nomination after giving it a shot in 2014 and 2016 in the category of Best International Act Africa.