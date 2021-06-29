Nigeria Suspends Operations of French NGO in the Northeast

As the war against Boko Haram peaks, the operations of a French humanitarian organisation, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED), have been suspended in Nigeria's northeast, the country's epicentre of terrorism.

Borno state Governor Babagana Zullum suspended the charity following a security incident in Maiduguri, the state capital, after its staff were caught carrying out shooting training for its personnel.

ACTED, headquartered in Paris, is reported to have found itself in hot water after local authorities were alerted by concerned residents near the hotel where the training was taking place.

The governor's spokesman Isa Gusau said in a statement that the police found toy guns and other firearm simulators in the training hall.

Residents reported to officials that they heard gunshots from the hotel, prompting government officials to report the matter to local police.

On arrival, the police found three toy pistols while two trainers, both Nigerians, have been held as the incident is investigated.

"Pending the outcome of the police investigation, Governor Zulum has directed sealing of the hotel and suspension of ACTED from any humanitarian activity in Borno state," he said.

"Governor Zulum acknowledges and deeply appreciates the roles of credible NGOs which have been providing critical humanitarian interventions in different parts of Borno."

Although ACTED has yet to officially comment on the issue, some of its personnel confirmed that the simulation took place in order to prepare staff in case of security incidents. The iNGO has cited previous security incidents, including kidnapping of its staff in 2020 and a break-in at its offices, as examples where workers have found themselves in dangerous situations in the country.

This is not the first time the charity has found itself in trouble with an African government. In April 2021, authorities in Niger suspended ACTED's activities in the Diffa region, the epicentre of insurgency in the country. The government accused it of having "questionable and subversive connections with a terrorist organisation".

Suspicion

Nigeria's action, however, follows long-standing suspicion that some international NGOs, especially those with French connections, were rendering assistance to Boko Haram. In May 2019, the Nigerian army accused humanitarian organisations operating in the troubled northeast region of aiding the terror group.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Conflict Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The army spokesman at the time, Sagir Musa, however, declined to name the humanitarian organisations that were suspected of giving aid such as food items to terrorists. He confirmed that a top Boko Haram militant was arrested while receiving food from a humanitarian organisation based in the northeast region.

The fighter, identified as Muhammed Modu, was arrested by Nigerian troops on May 26.

He described the development as "a security breach" and urged humanitarian agencies to desist from compromising Nigeria's national security and efforts to fight terrorism.

The army had in 2020 shut down the regional offices of a prominent NGO, Action Against Hunger, the global non-profit focused on providing food aid. It accused the group of supporting terrorists. It also closed four offices belonging to Mercy Corps, another non-profit in the troubled northeast region.

ACTED, first established in Kabul, Afghanistan, is present in 37 countries, where it responds to emergencies and crises.