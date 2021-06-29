Zimbabwe: New Chess League On Cards

THE Zimbabwe Chess Federation are contemplating forming a new league to go by the name Corporates League.

The new league will see clubs from companies meeting in different provinces, with the opening encounter, set for Nyanga.

Zimbabwe Chess Federation secretary-general, Toddy Mapingire, said they were looking forward to have more teams, on board, so that they can have a proper league.

"We are looking forward to run a league, which is similar to that of the Premier League, where we incorporate corporates. We have some interested parties, who have shown interest in joining, but because of the Covid-19, we were made to postpone the start of the league.

"As ZCF, we are looking forward to bring the sport, to everyone, and we are happy with the progress some provinces have made, starting from their junior structures. So far, we had three companies, who are willing to come on board.

We expect the City of Harare, Econet and Stanbic, among others, to come on board. The first tournament was scheduled for Vumba, as we want to support sports tourism."

Meanwhile, the Chess FIDE World Cup, will be held from July 10 to August 3, in Sochi, Russia.

Zimbabwe will not be part of the showcase.

The country took part in African Individual Chess Championships, in Malawi, where the team failed to make the top four, which guaranteed a place at the World Cup.