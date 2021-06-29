Nigeria: Many Traumatised By Nigeria's Situation, Says Jonathan

28 June 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said with all the issues bedeviling Nigeria, incidents of mental health had suddenly become a challenge as most Nigerians were currently traumatised by the happenings in the society.

He has also expressed concern over the increasing crime wave in the country, stressing that most of them were caused by consumption of drugs.

Jonathan expressed his views during a courtesy call on him by the Chief Executive Officer of the Albino Foundation, Jake Epelle, its management and partners to appreciate him for paying the bills of persons with albinism to undergo surgery against cancer overseas.

According to him, most areas of the health system needed to be revamped to meet international standards.

"Most of these crimes perpetrated are drug-induced because no sane Nigerian will just go and commit crime except he is high on something. Imagine starting your day with the news of killing in the morning, it leaves an impression on your mind. We need to also look into issues of mental health.

"Now, we have cults in primary and secondary schools; then, it was in tertiary institutions, but you now see children in these schools thinking of how to kill their mates. This is sad."

Earlier, Epelle appreciated Jonathan for being the first President to pay the bills of persons with albinism to secure treatment

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia Hopes Berbera Port Reduces Dependence On Djibouti
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X