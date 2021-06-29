Nigeria: Many Traumatised By Nigeria's Situation, Says Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said with all the issues bedeviling Nigeria, incidents of mental health had suddenly become a challenge as most Nigerians were currently traumatised by the happenings in the society.

He has also expressed concern over the increasing crime wave in the country, stressing that most of them were caused by consumption of drugs.

Jonathan expressed his views during a courtesy call on him by the Chief Executive Officer of the Albino Foundation, Jake Epelle, its management and partners to appreciate him for paying the bills of persons with albinism to undergo surgery against cancer overseas.

According to him, most areas of the health system needed to be revamped to meet international standards.

"Most of these crimes perpetrated are drug-induced because no sane Nigerian will just go and commit crime except he is high on something. Imagine starting your day with the news of killing in the morning, it leaves an impression on your mind. We need to also look into issues of mental health.

"Now, we have cults in primary and secondary schools; then, it was in tertiary institutions, but you now see children in these schools thinking of how to kill their mates. This is sad."

Earlier, Epelle appreciated Jonathan for being the first President to pay the bills of persons with albinism to secure treatment