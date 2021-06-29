Africa: Covid-19 - Govt Places Restrictions On Travellers From South Africa

28 June 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Omeiza Ajayi

Abuja — In the wake of possible importation of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Government has added South Africa to the list of countries where foreign travellers coming into Nigeria have been banned.

In May, the federal government had decreed that any person who has visited Brazil, India, or Turkey within 14 days preceding travel to Nigeria, shall be denied entry into Nigeria.

It said the regulation, however, does not apply to passengers who transited through these countries.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF and Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee PSC on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha disclosed this during Monday's briefing of the PSC.

"In addition to these three countries, the PSC has also shifted its focus on some African countries. South Africa, Zambia, Rwanda, Namibia and Uganda fall in this category", he stated.

Details later...

