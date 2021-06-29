Kenya: Jaguar 'Sick and Tired' of Being Sick

Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Njagua Kanyi ('Jaguar') has been admitted to a city hospital.

The news of his admission was made public by his close friends David Kilonzo, who is popularly known as DK Kwenye Beat, and gospel singer Mash Mwana.

In a video doing rounds on social media, Jaguar is seen being wheeled into the hospital while in another photo the first time legislator has a cast on his leg.

On social media, singer Gabu who is a close friend wished him a quick recovery but failed to share details of why he's in hospital only captioning the short video clip "... ..Mhesh ako sawa sana. God is good manze."

It is not yet clear what he is ailing from, however, going as per a photo shared by Mash Mwana, it looks like the MP injured his right leg.

Last year, the MP posted a picture of him going for an MRI (Magnetic resonance imaging) and captioned saying he is tired of being sick.

An MRI is a medical imaging technique used in radiology to form pictures of the anatomy and the physiological processes of the body. MRI scanners use strong magnetic fields, magnetic field gradients, and radio waves to generate images of the organs in the body.

Sharing a picture where he is lying down sliding into the MRI machine he said, "... sick and tired of feeling sick and tired."

In 2018, the youthful MP was hospitalized at Karen Hospital after getting injured after picking a fight with Nairobi City Council officers.

Jaguar had gone to Marikiti Market to protest alleged harassment of traders by the county askaris. The traders were also demanding the release of their chairman who had reportedly been arrested earlier.

In the ensuing commotion, Jaguar, who also is a musician, allegedly broke his leg and was rushed to Karen Hospital.

He got a lot of quick recovery messages from his followers and other celebrities as well.