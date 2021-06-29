Nigeria: Showmax Offers Juicy Details of BBNaija Reunion S5

28 June 2021
This Day (Lagos)

For the first time, organisers of Big Brother Naija bring back all the housemates of Big Brother Naija Lockdown season to the reunion show.

From disqualified housemate Erica to the winner of the season Laycon, all the housemates are back to offer juicy details about the scenes the cameras hid from us.

If the past few episodes are anything to go by, then there is a lot of jaw-dropping confessions on the way. The reunion is hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Viewers can keep up with the drama on Showmax, the streaming service from MultiChoice every week day on or on your phone with the Showmax app.

The service can be connected to the DStv package at a slashed price and for those running low on data, they can opt for Showmax Pro Mobile subscription which comes with an MTN 2.5GB data bundle for N2,100 per month.

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

