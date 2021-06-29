Nigeria: Showmax Offers Juicy Details of BBNaija Reunion S5

For the first time, organisers of Big Brother Naija bring back all the housemates of Big Brother Naija Lockdown season to the reunion show.

From disqualified housemate Erica to the winner of the season Laycon, all the housemates are back to offer juicy details about the scenes the cameras hid from us.

If the past few episodes are anything to go by, then there is a lot of jaw-dropping confessions on the way. The reunion is hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

