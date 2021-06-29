Zimbabwe: Football Icon Scania Laid to Rest

29 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo in Mhondoro

WARRIORS legend Misheck "Scania" Chidzambwa was laid to rest yesterday with various speakers describing him as an icon who helped transform the face of football in this country.

The former Warriors and Dynamos star, who died last week, was buried in his rural home in Mukarati, Ngezi.

And football stakeholders who thronged the Chidzambwa homestead, said the legend remains one of the key figures who helped shape the domestic game.

Chidzambwa's daughter, Takudzwa (32), who is a nurse, said her father made her fall in love with football.

"We used to pray for the Warriors at every turn, when my father was still the coach," she said.

"We were very anxious before matches. We wanted him to win and you know the feeling.

"We were very happy when he finally guided the team to the COSAFA honours.

"He taught us well, to love and to be responsible and that is the greatest thing we will forever cherish in our lives.

"He was our pillar, we will miss him dearly. He was a hard worker, who valued relationships.

"Then one thing we will never forget about him was his funny side."

Takudzwa said her late father loved to crack jokes so much her mother, and her only sibling Tsitsi, would miss him, whenever he was away at work.

"He loved jokes so much and we would feel it when he was away at work. He raised us well, for us to be where we are today.

"My father was also very generous, helping every other person where he could.

"We also fell in love with sport, especially at high school, where we played games like netball."

ZIFA, through their spokesperson, Xolisani Gwesela, said football will be poorer without Chidzambwa.

"As ZIFA, we would like to convey our deepest condolences to the Chidzambwa family," said Gwesela.

"He served football with distinction, as the first coach to win us a COSAFA trophy.

"Football is poorer without Chidzambwa, he is certainly one of the key figures who helped football to develop in this country.

"He will forever remain part of Zimbabwe football history."

DeMbare legends, David George and Moses Chunga, and veteran gaffer Cosmas "Tsano" Zulu, all gave moving speeches in memory of the late Chidzambwa.

Chidzambwa is survived by wife Eusebia, two daughters Tsitsi and Takudzwa and a grandchild.

