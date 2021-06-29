Liberia, Morocco Sign Agreements On Cooperation Roadmap and Hydrocarbons Exploitation

press release

Rabat, Morocco — The Government of Liberia and the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco have signed two separate agreements on the cooperation roadmap for the period 2021-2023 and the cooperation agreement on the exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbons in Liberia.

Speaking during that signing ceremony in the city of Rabat, Morroco, Liberia's Foreign Minister Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., Liberian said relations between the Republic of Liberia and Morocco in the last few years have been dynamically and constructively evolving, reflecting the special bonds shared by the countries.

He said Liberia is interested not only in maintaining this momentum but in expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in agriculture, mining, energy, tourism, education, and vocational training, in a word, in all areas of mutual interest.

"In our common view, relations between the Republic of Liberia and Morocco in the last few years, and in particular since I took over as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia, have been dynamically and constructively evolving, reflecting the special bonds shared by our countries. We are interested not only in maintaining this momentum, but in expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in the areas of agriculture, mining, energy, tourism, diplomacy, education and vocational training just to mention few, in a word, in all areas of mutual interest," Minister Kemayah said during the signing ceremony.

The signing ceremony was done at the offices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Living Abroad of the Kingdom of Morocco, during a working visit on Thursday, June 24, 2021 in the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Living Abroad, Mr. Nasser Bourita.

The implementation of agreements was reached between the two countries during the second session of the Joint Commission of Cooperation held in 2019.

Minister Kemayah said that they have confirmed the important role of this mechanism, in particular in coordinating and adopting actions to impart new impetus for cooperation between the countries, stating that the relevant departments are working to hold the Commission's third meeting in the next few months.

According to Minister Kemayah, both Liberia and Morocco have agreed on the need to promote economic relations and expand trade between both countries.

In order to do this, he said, both countries have agreed to stimulate contacts between economic agencies, and to encourage business communities and investors of both countries to fully explore the possibilities offered by our growing markets.

"I would like to stress that Liberia very highly appreciates Morocco's readiness to support "Liberia Vision 2030", a great initiative enunciated by His Excellency Dr. George Manneh WEAH, President of the Republic of Liberia during his inauguration in 2018 after his victory in a heavily contested presidential election," Minister Kemayah noted.

He said the plan which is anchored in the Pro Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) mechanism is intended to promote sustained socio-economic development of the people of Liberia and usher in a middle class, an immutable pillar of His Excellency Dr. George Manneh, President of the Republic of Liberia's administration.

The Liberian Chief Diplomat further emphasized that the roadmap defines the framework for multi-sectoral cooperation between the two friendly countries and marks their ambition to strengthen their bilateral relations, based on mutual respect and developing a solid partnership and active solidarity.

For his part, the Moroccan Foreign Minister said he was very happy to receive his counterpart from Liberia who was on a working visit to the Kingdom.

Minister Bourita intoned that the relationship, as his colleague said, has been a dynamic point for the past few years under the instruction of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and His Excellency President Dr. George Manneh Weah, noting that they make the ambition lead by the two heads of state a reality, firstly, through the roadmap that we have just signed a series of actions that will be carried out in different sectors by both countries.

As for the agreement, he said it aims to establish the general framework for cooperation between Morocco and Liberia in the field of hydrocarbons, stating that it also governs joint exploration and exploitation activities on the territory of the two countries as well as the exchange of experiences and capacity building in this area.

He said they also agreed to hold the next session of the Joint Commission at the beginning of next year, which will be an opportunity for the two countries to take stock of the achievements that have been made since the last Joint Commission in 2019.

"But also, we give priority to the framework of this roadmap. The aim of the occasion is to express the appreciation of the Kingdom in relation to the clear and constant position of Liberia in support of the question of the Moroccan Sahara", the Moroccan Foreign Minister noted.

The Moroccan Foreign Minister further emphasized that Liberia withdrew its recognition of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic since 1997, and has since shown strong support for the territorial integrity of Morocco and its national sovereignty.

"Liberia was one of the first countries to open a Consulate in Dakhla and to consistently express support for the Moroccan ownership of the Sahara. We will continue to work on a number of regional and international issues as well. Morocco still plays an important role within the framework of the Mano River Union to stabilize its region and contribute to its socio-economic development in accordance with His Majesty's vision", Minister Bourita said.