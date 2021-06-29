Liberia: President Weah Mourns Death of Former Information Minister

The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has expressed sadness at news of the unfortunate demise of former Information Minister, Emmanuel Bowier. Bowier is reported to have died over the weekend following a protracted period of illness.

The Liberian Leader described the renowned statesman as a trendsetter who contributed immensely to the country's political history, as well as to its arts and cultures. Bowier served as Information Minister under former President Samuel Doe.

Before his death, he was an active participant in national discourses on the future of the country. The former Minister, who was widely read, used his platforms to provide historical references in order to serve as a guide for how current affairs should be handled.

President Weah conveyed his sympathy to the Bowier family and all those impacted by his death. He urged them to take solace in the Lord.