Liberia: Security Attacks Journalists

Two journalists were last week attacked by officers of the Liberian National Police while carrying out their journalistic work.

As a result of that, the Reporters Association is calling on the Police to effect an immediate investigation into the matter.

"The Leadership of the Reporters Association of Liberia ( RAL) has in the strongest terms condemned the act of violence against it members, Trojan Kiazolu of FABRIC FM and Hannah Geterminah of the Daily Observer Newspaper by some officers of the Liberia National Police on Friday, June 24, 2021, in Monrovia," the statement released late last week said.

The reporters were video recording an incident in which a police officer was preventing another from taking photo in public space. The lady's dress was torn.

"As the leadership of the Reporters Association of Liberia, we are calling on the Leadership of the LNP to swiftly handle the situation as the RAL will not hesitate in reverting to legal redress," it said.

"The RAL sees the continuous attacks on journalists in Liberia as unbecoming and a calculated attempt to silence the press in Liberia. In this light, the leadership of the Reporters Association of Liberia is calling on the government of Liberia to address all of PUL and RAL complaints before it since March 2020," it further added.