South Africa: Zizi Kodwa Denies He's Compromised While Owing R1m to Friend Implicated in Fraud, Corruption

Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa has acknowledged that he and other ANC leaders could have done more to avoid creating the perception that he was involved in wrongdoing, but he was adamant that the money he received from a former EOH executive was not in exchange for influencing tenders.

Deputy Minister of State Security Zizi Kodwa appeared at the Zondo Commission on Monday to testify about his relationship with former EOH executive Jehan Mackay, who allegedly played a leading role at the tech giant while it made large donations to the ANC and paid multiple party leaders while it bid on government tenders.

Kodwa testified that he met Mackay in 2013 and the pair became friends. In 2015, Mackay gave Kodwa R1-million and Kodwa used R890,000 of it to purchase a Jeep vehicle. Kodwa, who was then the national ANC spokesperson and an NEC member, said he was struggling financially at the time.

"I confirm this was a loan from a friend and no strings attached. I obtained it at a time of financial difficulty and would not have been able to secure a bank loan," Kodwa testified.

Mackay offered to help him with a loan. Although Mackay sent...