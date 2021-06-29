Kenya Records 287 New Covid-19 Cases With 10.06% Infection Rate

28 June 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Kenya's Ministry of Health on Monday reported 287 new COVID-19 cases raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 182,884.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the additional cases were confirmed from a sample size of 2,699 tested at the weekend.

The positivity rate stood at 10.6 percent.

The counties of Nairobi, Kajiado, Kisii, Siaya and Homa Bay recorded the highest cases at 95, 56, 35, 17 and 17 respectively.

The Ministry also said there were 17 late death reports from health facilities that raised fatalities in the country to 3,612.

The number of those who have recovered from the disease increased to 124,588 after 152 patients were cleared.

1,293,004 vaccines had been administered as of June 28, 2021.

"The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 28.9 per cent with majority being males at 56 per cent while females are at 44 per cent," the Ministry said.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated stood at 1.11 percent.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia Hopes Berbera Port Reduces Dependence On Djibouti
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X