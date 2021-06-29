Kenya: Odinga in Ethiopia for Key Lapsset Meeting

Nairobi — Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga, who is also the African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development, on Monday attended a Lapsset Corridor Ministerial Meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to review the project's progress.

The meeting brought together stakeholders from relevant departments in respective countries in the region

Odinga said the regional initiative is a game-changer on matters of infrastructure development.

"It's been a fruitful discourse with the team," Odinga said after the meeting.

The LAPSSET Corridor Program is Eastern Africa's largest and most ambitious infrastructure project bringing together Kenya, Ethiopia and South Sudan, consists of seven key infrastructure projects.

The projects include the new 32 Berth port at Lamu in the Kenyan coast, Inter-regional highways, product oil pipeline, inter-regional standard gauge railway line, three international airports and three resort cities.

The Inter-regional Highways run from Lamu to Isiolo, Isiolo to Juba (South Sudan), Isiolo to Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), and Lamu to Garsen (Kenya), Crude Oil Pipeline from Lamu to Isiolo, Isiolo to Juba;

Product Oil Pipeline to run from Lamu to Isiolo, Isiolo to Addis Ababa.

Inter-regional Standard Gauge Railway lines from Lamu to Isiolo, Isiolo to Juba, Isiolo to Addis Ababa, and Nairobi to Isiolo.

The three International Airports: one each at Lamu, Isiolo, and Lake Turkana.

The 3 Resort cities: one each at Lamu, Isiolo and Lake Turkana, and the multipurpose High Grand Falls Dam along the Tana River.