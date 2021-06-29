Nigeria: 61 Athletes to Fly Team Nigeria's Flag At Tokyo Olympics

29 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide Jide

A total of 61 athletes will fly Team Nigeria's flag in 9 different sporting events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics scheduled to be held from 23 July to 8 August 2021.

The Minister of Sports Sunday Dare who made this known in Abuja yesterday when he addressed the plenary meeting with National Sports Federations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic games said the athletes will depart the shores of Nigeria in two batches.

He also said four reputable Travel Agencies have been engaged to handle flight tickets of Team Nigeria Contingents.

"The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of 2020 affected the organisational structures of both the Olympic and Paralympic Games. "These challenges, no doubt, were difficult to overcome, but could not stop us as a great nation in ensuring that our athletes are strongly supported and motivated to achieve this milestone.

"Specifically, I thank President Muhammadu Buhari for his immense support in approving and ensuring that funds were released to enable our athletes to attend a series of qualification tournaments.

"As of today (yesterday), Nigeria has qualified 61 athletes across 9 sports for the Olympics, and 22 athletes in 4 sports for the Paralympic Games. For the Olympics, athletics has (22) Badminton (3), Basketball male and female (24), Canoe sprint (1), Gymnastics (1), Rowing (1), Taekwondo(1), Table Tennis (1), Wrestling (1) making a total of 61 while for paralympics Games, we have Para Athletics (5), Para Powerlifting (10), power rowing (1), Para Table Tennis (6) summing up to 22."

Furthermore, the Minister said, the recent qualification of Nigeria for the Women's 4x100m, Women's 4x400m and 4x400m Mixed Relays was a significant achievement for the country, while still awaiting the World Athletics (WA) to ratify the slots in a few days.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia Hopes Berbera Port Reduces Dependence On Djibouti
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X