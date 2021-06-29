Tunisia: PM Urges Covid-19 Scientific Committee to Discuss Ways to Stem Spread of New Variants

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, on Monday, called on the COVID-19 Scientific Committee to hold an urgent working session to find ways to stop the spread of new variants of the virus.

He urged them to consider various possible means, including extreme decisions and measures to preserve citizens' health, a Prime Ministry statement said.

The PM was speaking during a virtual meeting on Monday morning with governors of Greater Tunis, the health minister and security leaders to ensure the necessary coordination.

Mechichi also gave his directives to launch an investigation into the rallies and demonstrations organised on Sunday and to enforce the law and the measures taken by the national committee to combat the coronavirus.

The PM instructed Acting Minister of Justice Hasna Ben Slimen to launch an investigation at the Public Prosecutor's Office regarding the death of a police officer by the coronavirus, who died outside Ibn El Jazzar hospital in Kairouan, according to the same source.

Videos and pictures were posted on Sunday on social media, showing a person dying outside Ibn El Jazzar hospital.