Tunisia-Libya - Works of 4th International Construction Exhibition "Libya Construction Expo" Start Monday

Tunis/Tunisia — The works of the 4th International Construction Exhibition "Libya Construction Expo", held in Tripoli (Libya), from June 28 to July 1, 2021, started on Monday, in the presence of Libyan and Tunisian senior officials and a strong Tunisian delegation of businessmen, business leaders and heads of professional organisations.

Tunisia participates in this event with 150 Tunisian companies, against 135 Libyan companies, 14 Turkish companies, 4 Egyptian companies, one Emirati company and one Saudi company.

Supervised by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Sfax (CCIS) and several representatives of professional organisations, including the Tunisian Association of Engineers, this delegation essentially covers the sectors of construction, building, building materials, ceramics, real estate and sanitary equipment, architectural services, studies and consulting...

Tunisian and Libyan officials were unanimous in stressing the need to strengthen cooperation between the two countries and to encourage businessmen from both countries to reinforce their partnerships and exchanges. They also stressed the importance of removing obstacles that could hinder the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Tunisian Minister of Trade and Export Development, Mohamed Bousaid and Libyan Minister of Industry and Metals, Ahmed Abu Aissa have, in this regard, affirmed that all agreements and decisions signed by the Heads of Government of both countries are being implemented.

Bousaid also called for a new partnership approach based on integrated cooperation, common interests and mutual opportunities, considering that "the creation of new partnership opportunities requires the strengthening of economic integration, the improvement of the business climate and the revision of trade agreements between the two countries.

According to Bousaid, "the two countries would also benefit from facilitating trade at the border crossings of Ras Jedir and Dhehiba and exploring mutual economic development opportunities such as renewable energies, free zones, banking and customs facilities, transport, construction and reconstruction.

He also welcomed the resumption of the dynamics of joint economic events and the pace of Tunisian exports to Libya which reached 830 million dinars during the first 5 months of 2021 against 440 MD during the same period of 2020.

For his part, Libyan Deputy Minister of Economy and Trade, Souhail Abu Chiha, said that the reconstruction file is the priority of the Libyan government, affirming the creation of 4 reconstruction funds in the regions affected by the war.

He stressed that the Libyan private sector and Tunisian and foreign partners participating in the exhibition could contribute to reconstruction projects.

For his part, Libyan Minister of Housing and Construction Abu Bakr Al-Ghawi affirmed the unceasing need for reconstruction in Libya, affirming the Libyan government's commitment to future generations and the resumption of reconstruction projects that have been delayed by the difficult situation the country has been going through during the last decade.

He stressed that the competition will be open in all transparency to Libya's partners.

The Tunisian Minister of Public Works, Housing and Infrastructure commended the strong Tunisian presence at the exhibition, calling for the acceleration of road and free zone projects between the two countries to access the African market together.

The "Libya Construction Expo" is organised from June 28 to July 1, 2021, in Tripoli, by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Sfax (CCIS) in collaboration with the Tripoli International Fair.